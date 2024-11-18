Turkey’s short-term external loan hits USD176.4B at close of September

(MENAFN) Turkey’s short-term external loan hit USD176.4 billion at the close of September, marking a little surge of 0.1 percent compared to the close of the previous year, the nation’s Central stated on Monday.



The banks’ short-term external loan surged 15.5 percent to USD79 billion and the short-term external loan of other areas declined 3.9 percent to USD59 billion through the exact same time frame.



Short-term foreign exchange debts Turkish banks took from international regions rose 60.8 percent to USD20.3 billion, whereas foreign exchange deposits of non-residents in resident banks dropped 1.2 percent to USD19.8 billion.



Trade credits linked to imports by other areas decreased 5.7 percent to USD51.2 billion, the data revealed.



Borrowers’ public sector short-term loan, mainly from public banks, rose 14.8 percent to USD39.6 billion whereas private sector short-term loan climbed 3.3 percent to USD98.4 billion.

MENAFN18112024000045016755ID1108896672