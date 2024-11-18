WFWP Hosts United Nations Day Panel On Peacebuilding With Attendance From Allatra And Creative Society Delegates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Participants from ALLATRA and the Creative Society took part in the United Nations Day Panel on Peacebuilding at the UN in Vienna, Austria

Program of the United Nations Day event in Vienna on October 24, 2024

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's Federation for World Peace (WFWP) hosted a significant panel discussion titled“The UN Vision: The Role of Youth and Civil Society to Usher in a Peaceful Society” on United Nations Day, October 24th, in Vienna. This event brought together prominent figures, youth leaders, and representatives from civil society from all over the world to discuss critical measures for promoting peace and fostering global cooperation. The event took place in the United Nations office in Vienna.Representatives from ALLATRA and the Creative Society joined experts, officials, and NGO leaders for this vital panel discussion.The session commenced with welcoming remarks from UN officials, setting the tone for discussions focused on how collective action among youth, civil societies, and international bodies can create a more secure, equitable world. The presence of ALLATRA and Creative Society participants added a distinct perspective rooted in their mission of fostering constructive dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperative solutions.The event featured notable speakers, each bringing a wealth of experience and unique insights:- Mariana Gomez, a Colombian consultant with UNODC since 2023, focuses on engaging civil society in crime prevention and security initiatives, with prior experience in transnational crime and citizen security projects.- Hermann Kroiher, Secretary General of UNCAV and Director for the European Police Association, fosters international dialogue through his roles in public relations.- Atty. Daryll Generyn Migano serves as Attaché at the Philippine Embassy in Vienna, handling UNODC and UNCITRAL matters and previously worked on European relations in the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs.- Sarah Jozelle Rojas, a Business and Economics student at the University of Vienna, is passionate about culture, poetry, and Filipino organizations, merging her interests in fashion and cultural expression.- Mag. Caroline Hungerländer, a Vienna City Council member and manager of the Institute for Environment, Peace, and Development, has a background in youth trade union leadership and integration policy.- Markus Wainde Wane, Austrian UN Youth Delegate, represents youth perspectives with the National Youth Council.- Merly Christina Barlaan, Vice President of WFWP International, leads global programs for peace and women's advocacy and is pursuing a degree in Peace and Conflict Studies.- Dr. Maria Riehl, Director of WFWP's UN Vienna Office, has spent decades in medical practice and humanitarian aid, focusing on Eastern Europe.- Maria Zelda "Marizel" Rojas, Chair of ENFiD-Austria, champions the Filipino diaspora in Europe, actively participating in cultural organizations and was awarded for her influence among Filipina women.- Shirley Dimaano, a language teacher in Austria, supports peace through cultural exchange and has a long-standing commitment to humanitarian work.Throughout the panel, key questions arose that framed the dialogue: What tangible actions can reduce crime and build safer communities? How can democratic institutions and freedom of speech be safeguarded in today's complex political environment? And importantly, what measures are most effective in protecting fundamental human rights globally? These questions, central to current global challenges, encouraged interactive exchanges among attendees.ALLATRA and Creative Society participants shared experiences and insights drawn from the documentary“The Impact”, an influential documentary exploring the consequences of societal actions and their long-term effects on peace building. This documentary became the basis for a discussion on how we can contribute to reducing crime in this world, reducing terrorist attacks and strengthening democracy.The discussions explored recommendations and collaborative frameworks aimed at empowering youth and amplifying their voices in international dialogues and initiatives. The event spotlighted initiatives designed to bridge the gap between grassroots movements and formal policymaking, showcasing stories of young changemakers who have successfully championed peace in their local communities.Moreover, the dialogue extended beyond formal speeches into personal interactions, with participants engaging in side discussions. These exchanges facilitated deeper connections between representatives of ALLATRA, Creative Society, and various global NGOs. Ideas were shared on integrating digital platforms for youth advocacy, promoting intercultural understanding, and enhancing educational programs aimed at preventing violence and fostering inclusion.Youth representatives left the event with renewed commitment and actionable insights, reinforcing their dedication to supporting the UN's mission and bolstering a collaborative spirit among civil societies. The collective sentiment resonated with a clear message: by leveraging the innovation and passion of youth and harnessing community efforts, a more peaceful and just society is not just a vision but an attainable reality.

