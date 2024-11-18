Zkswap Finance Announces 4 New Features That Boost The DEX User Experience

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, Singapore, 18th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , zkSwap Finance , the first Swap2Earn in the ZKsync Era ecosystem, announced the release of four new features enhancing its unique, pioneering incentive model within the broader market. This community-focused project is only in its second year but already boasts a versatile series of products enabling users to access a“thoughtful and sustainable economic model that drives innovation forward.”

The latest features from zkSwap Finance include:

The release of a frontend engine upgrade that now supports a faster and smoother user experience. This event is a significant milestone in the project's development, which is now building the necessary scalability for future multichain expansion.

zkSwap Finance also introduces a Curve-style 3Pool Stableswap to provide more efficient stablecoin trading. Users can rely on this new functionality to enjoy faster swaps when using the platform's integrated decentralized exchange (DEX).

The new Concentrated Liquidity pools (Uniswap v3 style) will boost the platform's hyper-efficiency and provide seamless integration into the zkSwap Finance AMM. This recent also includes multiple fee tiers and other perks for zkSwap Finance users.

The fourth feature announced by zkSwap Finance involves a Universal Smart Router connecting all protocols and seamlessly integrating v2, v3, and Stableswap pools. These upgrades and the next ones aim to create a faster, more efficient, and more rewarding DEX experience for zkSwap Finance users.

The platform's users are already familiar with Swap2Ear , zkSwap Finance's unique model rewarding traders for swapping tokens on the native DEX in the zkSync Era. This feature creates a competitive atmosphere, encouraging all users to engage on the platform and unlock rewards that are appropriate to their activity.

Another popular zkSwap Finance product is DuoEar . Users providing liquidity can earn rewards in $ZK and $ZF tokens. Participants can access fixed $ZK rewards, $ZF farming incentives, and a share of trading fees, with $ZK rewards airdropped monthly.

zkSwap Finance is the first platform in the zkSync Era ecosystem that enables users to earn platform tokens as rewards by swapping assets. In addition to Swap2Earn and DuoEarn, the platform offers other products, including zkSwap AMM DEX, Aggregator, Bridge, Heatmap, Lens, Bubbles, Paymaster, zkFlow, Longxfun, History, Portfolio, and Revoke.

About zkSwap Finance

zkSwap Finance launched in February 2023 with the mission to“develop a unique and sustainable product that stands the test of time.” Behind the project is a professional team of blockchain network specialists, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers who come from various backgrounds and possess a broad range of skills.

Three of the zkSwap Finance co-founders passed KYC procedures with CertiK. The latter is one of the industry's most reliable security ranking platforms, and it also gave zkSwap Finance a 93.04 security scor . The KYC Silver Badge received from CertiK is a testament to the project's intentions as expressed by its CEO, Ryan Yang:

“Transparency is paramount in fostering a robust community, and we're committed to fostering an open and honest environment where everyone feels informed and appreciated.”

Yang also elaborated on the project's mission and core values:

“At zkSwap Finance, our mission revolves around innovation, sustainability, and transparency. We're dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone's contributions are respected and valued. Continuous improvement is at the core of our ethos. We actively listen to and absorb feedback from our users, backers, and team members to enhance our product continually. Our focus lies in three key areas: innovating our protocol services, ensuring sustainability in our economic model, and maintaining transparency in our reward and operating policies.”

You can learn more about zkSwap Finance and stay up-to-date with its developments here: Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram | Debank | Discord | Github