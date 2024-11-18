EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

Successful completion of 20% capital increase

18.11.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

20% share capital increase resolved on 15 July 2024 fully implemented The share capital of Northern Data AG now amounts to EUR 64,196,677.00, divided into 64,196,677 shares The shareholding of CEO Aroosh Thillainathan increased to 5,133,188 shares, corresponding to approx. 8.0% of the current share capital

Frankfurt/Main – 18 November 2024 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 , ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 ) (“Northern Data Group” or“the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announces the successful completion of the 20% capital increase, as resolved by its Management Board and Supervisory Board and announced on 15 July 2024. The gross proceeds of approximately EUR 214 million from the issuance of a total of 10,699,446 new shares in the capital increase are being used to accelerate the growth of Northern Data Group's cloud platform by further investing in NVIDIA GPUs and to expand the company's physical data center footprint in Europe and the United States. The capital increase was implemented in tranches. In a first step, Northern Data Group's majority shareholder, Tether Investments Ltd., and a company indirectly owned by Aroosh Thillainathan, the company's sole member of the Management Board (CEO) (together the“Investors”), subscribed for 6,302,178 new shares, which corresponded to their percentage shareholding in Northern Data Group at the time of the resolution on the capital increase. In a second step, 2,962,385 new shares were subscribed for by other major shareholders with a shareholding of at least 50,000 shares at the time of the resolution on the capital increase who decided to participate in the capital increase and took the necessary actions to do so, also in accordance with their percentage shareholding in the company at the time of the resolution on the capital increase. Finally, the remaining 1,434,883 new shares were subscribed for by the Investors in proportion to their percentage shareholding on the day the capital increase was resolved, based on the obligation they assumed to ensure that the capital increase was fully implemented. Upon entry of the final tranche of the capital increase in the commercial register of the company on 15

November 2024, the company's share capital increased to EUR

64,196,677.00, divided into 64,196,677 shares. At the same time, the number of shares indirectly held by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan increased by 174,121 to 5,133,188 and his percentage shareholding in Northern Data Group increased by around 0.27% to approx. 8.0%.



About Northern Data Group: Northern Data Group is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.



