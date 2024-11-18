A.M.AUTONOMY Showcases MAP-TORCH For 3D Construction Digitalization At KINTEX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.M.AUTONOMY will showcase its solution, 'MAP-TORCH', which digitizes sites into three dimensions, at the Smart Construction held in November 2024 at KINTEX, South Korea.





A key aspect of smart construction is the real-time 3D digitalization of construction sites. By rapidly digitalizing sites into 3D, it becomes possible to detect physical changes within the space. This data can also be integrated with BIM (Building Information Modeling) to analyze progress rates or estimate material quantities. Furthermore, construction sites can be recorded and monitored over time in 3D rather than relying on 2D images. MAP-TORCH is a device capable of real-time 3D mapping for such construction sites.

MAP-TORCH also includes an extended version, MAP-TORCH X, which integrates sensors for detecting hazardous gases and radiation. This solution, combined with MagoWorks for remote monitoring, provides enhanced functionality. Currently, MAP-TORCH X is undergoing usability tests in collaboration with the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute. By integrating a radiation detector into MAP-TORCH, it enables the acquisition of 3D radiation distribution data in facilities such as nuclear power plants. In environments like nuclear facilities, where GPS signals are often disrupted and irregular location data is required, drones frequently face challenges in conducting surveys. However, MAP-TORCH can conduct surveys without relying on GPS, significantly aiding in accident prevention in the nuclear industry.

MAP-TORCH X received considerable acclaim in 2023 from various nuclear-related organizations and researchers worldwide at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). is expanding its solutions from nuclear facilities to construction sites, aiming to prevent safety accidents caused by hazardous gases in confined spaces.

Media Contact

Brand:

Contact: Yongdeuk Shin

Email: ...

Website: