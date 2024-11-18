عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

From Shopping To Travel, Here’S How Americans Are Planning For The Holidays


11/18/2024 3:18:44 AM

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
From Shopping To Travel, Here’S How Americans Are Planning For The Holidays Image
By Livy Beaner // SWNS NEWS COPY W/ video + INFOGRAPHIC It's official, the top three markers that the holiday season is in full swing include hearing festive music on the radio (20%), seeing or hearing the first holiday ad (13%) and when it's dark before 5 p.m. (11%). A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults [...]

MENAFN18112024003911003267ID1108895925


SWNS Digital

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search