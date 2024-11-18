IMC, Businessmen's Association Discuss Local Manufacturing Empowerment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Industrial Modernization Center (IMC), represented by CEO Doaa Salima, has met with board members of the Egyptian Businessmen's Association to explore the Local Empowerment Programme and review key outcomes achieved through promoting opportunities developed by the centre in recent months.

This meeting is part of the IMC's ongoing efforts to engage with development partners and address the industrial challenges faced by business leaders and investors by devising practical solutions.

During the meeting, Salima presented new technical services recently launched by the IMC, including global compliance certifications and competitiveness enhancement services. She emphasized the centre's“Academia-Industry Linkage” model, highlighting initiatives such as industrial design and the Egyptian Innovation Bank through the“Tawasol” programme, which aims to resolve manufacturing challenges.

Discussions also focused on the Green Economy Programme, designed to embed sustainability principles into industrial operations. The programme supports renewable and clean energy industries by offering diverse services, such as improving power factor efficiency, enhancing thermal process performance, extending the operational lifespan of electrical equipment, and transitioning factories toward clean energy solutions.

Salima underlined the importance of the“Proudly Made in Egypt” certification, a service aimed at boosting reliance on local Egyptian products, enhancing their competitiveness, and increasing Egyptian exports to global markets.

The meeting also addressed the implementation of the Local Product Preference Law, identifying key challenges hindering its application and prioritizing swift resolutions to facilitate its enforcement across different sectors.

Additionally, the discussion covered digital transformation initiatives, which have gained significant attention recently. The IMC collaborates with development partners, research institutions such as the Academy of Scientific Research, and universities to advance digital transformation efforts across multiple domains.

Members of the Egyptian Businessmen Association commended the IMC's initiatives to improve the business environment, expressing their full support for the centre and their eagerness to foster further collaboration and achieve greater success in the future.