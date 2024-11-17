Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital Opens As A Comprehensive 24-Hour Animal Care Center Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2024 - Peticare Medical Group proudly announces the grand reopening of its fully upgraded Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital in Kwun Tong. The 15,000-square-foot facility, upgraded this year, stands as one of Hong Kong's few comprehensively equipped animal hospitals, providing cutting-edge medical services for pets and their owners.





Operating 24/7, Peticare Kowloon East offers round-the-clock outpatient, emergency, and inpatient services, ensuring timely treatment for pets at any hour. The hospital boasts state-of-the-art equipment, including a large-bore CT scanner, MRI, ultrasound, and X-ray. Its surgical suite rivals human hospitals in its sophistication, featuring separate sterilization and anesthesia areas, and a C-arm for precision procedures. This makes it one of very few animal hospitals in Hong Kong with such comprehensive surgical capabilities. The 24-hour inpatient ward includes separate cat and dog wards, a large-dog ward, an ICU, and isolation wards, all with sophisticated monitoring equipment and dedicated staff supervision. Additional services include veterinary dentistry, a laboratory, a dispensary (both Western and Chinese medicine), and a complementary therapy room offering acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine treatments. Peticare Medical Group believes that "Because family matters," treating pets as cherished members of the family, and is committed to 24/7 care for the well-being of pets, owners, and staff.



The hospital features a spacious waiting area designed for the comfort of pet owners. This area is divided into separate cat and dog waiting areas to create a relaxing environment for pets. Pet owners can also borrow pheromone-infused towels from reception, which can help soothe anxious cats when placed over their carriers.



In the first quarter of 2025, Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital will open a dedicated "Exotic Pets" department, expanding its services to a wider range of animal companions.



Hospital Amenities

The hospital amenities include a professional ICU, a state-of-the-art dental surgery, the latest CT Scan facilities, and a fully equipped surgical suite. In addition, there are dedicated cat inpatient wards and dedicated dog inpatient wards, providing a comfortable and quiet environment that allows pets to feel relaxed and safe during their medical treatment. The overall setting not only boasts excellent facilities but also emphasizes the comfort and health of every small animal.



Innovation and Research

Beyond providing compassionate care, Peticare Medical Group actively pursues research and innovation. Past achievements include Pawsible's medical monitoring device, which won third place in the SVA Innovation Incubation Program (co-hosted by the Hong Kong Science Park and the Hong Kong Designers Association) and was showcased for a year. Furthermore, a collaboration between veterinarians and animal nutritionists led to the development of PetsFarm fresh pet food. This line offers seven nutritious and palatable meal options, ensuring pets receive their daily nutritional requirements for a healthy and delicious dining experience.



Community Engagement and Partnerships

Peticare Medical Group has a strong record of supporting community initiatives and pet welfare programs. Past collaborations include participation in adoption days organized by the Hong Kong Cat and Dog Adoption Association, the Keng Ku Lei Sen sterilization program, vaccination drives at HKDR and Love N Care kennels, and fundraising for Pawmiseland's "Farewell to Stray Animals – International Dog Day" campaign. The Group has also partnered with the Chinese Hong Kong Veterinary Association (CHKVA) to host veterinary CPD Ultrasound workshops, with Hill's Pet Nutrition for dental-focused seminars, and with an animal physiotherapy center for workshops on intervertebral disc disease (IVDD). These collaborations aim to educate the public and pet owners about animal health and well-being.



Co-Founder Dr. Katherine Sze

Senior Veterinarian

BVSc (Melb), CVA (IVAS), ACVCHM (IVAS)



Dr. Katherine Sze graduated from the University of Melbourne in 2008. In some of the attachments during her veterinary studies, Katherine was surprised to have seen cases that showed promising improvement with alternative therapies. Since then she had developed interest in alternative treatments in addition to conservative veterinary medicine. Within 2 years of graduation, Katherine became certified acupuncturist and has practised acupuncture since. Having seen what acupuncture can do for the animals, she hoped patients in her hands can benefit from combination of both Western and Chinese Medicine. So she was determined and became a certified Chinese herbalist couple of years later. Over the years, she had also further her studies in small animal internal medicine and nutrition. She is also dedicated to become certified animal physiotherapist in the near future. Katherine always bears this in her mind, 'treat any animal like your own pet', and she thinks this is what keeps her motivated throughout the years. At home, Katherine has a responsive cat called Yau Yau, and a friendly chinchilla named Chau Chau. She has recently adopted a hyperactive dog that needs extra attention, just like her twin boys. Katherine likes shopping, swimming and going out with her little boys in her spare time.









