Jordan Plays Iraq In World Cup Qualifier Tonight

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan plays Iraq Thursday evening in Round 3/Group B qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.

The national team left Amman on Wednesday to face Iraq at 7:15 pm in Basra as pros playing abroad converged on Amman to play Iraq followed by Kuwait on November 19.

Jordan beat Iraq earlier this year on their way to the Asian Cup final. Overcoming the Iraqi team now in an away match will boost the team's chances ahead of playing Kuwait next week. Jordan has had to tackle injuries, change to coaching staff with inconsistent overall performance leaving qualification still undetermined, although very doable.

“The Iraq match will be decisive in determining qualification from the group, but it's not the only determining point. We expect a tough match with Iraq playing at home but hope to finish with a positive result,” Jordan's coach Jamal Sellami told the press ahead of Wednesday's early morning flight that also included fans heading to Basra.

Sellami hopes Montepellier striker Mousa Ta'mari will make a solid return after missing the last two matches due to an ankle injury. Similarly, officials and fans hope Yazan Nu'eimat will be in top form after recent rib and wrist injuries.

Jordan started off qualifiers holding Kuwait 1-1, beating Palestine 3-1, losing 2-0 to South Korea before beating Oman 4-0 to take second spot behind South Korea on goal difference for now.

In other matches so far, Palestine held South Korea 0-0 and Kuwait 2-2, Iraq beat Oman and Palestine 1-0, South Korea beat Oman 3-1 and Iraq 3-2, while Oman upset Kuwait

4-0.