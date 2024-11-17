No-One To Stop Putin With Phone Calls Tusk
11/17/2024 7:12:04 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No-one in the world can stop Russian leader Vladimir Putin simply by calling him.
This statement was made by Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the social Network X on Sunday, according to Ukrinform.
"No-one will stop Putin with phone calls. The attack last night, one of the biggest in this war, has proved that telephone diplomacy cannot replace real support from the whole West for Ukraine," Tusk wrote.
He emphasized that the coming weeks will be decisive not only for the war itself but also for the future of the West.
As reported by Ukrinform, the large-scale missile and drone attack by the Russian forces on Sunday, November 17, caused serious damage to Ukraine's thermal power plants (TPPs).
On November 15, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he condemned Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. The last time Scholz spoke with Putin by phone was in December 2022.
