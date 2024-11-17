Scorsese Brings Catholic Saints to Life in New Fox Nation Series

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Martin Scorsese, the acclaimed filmmaker, is set to unveil his latest project, "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints," on Fox Nation. This eight-part docudrama series explores the lives of eight Catholic saints. The show premieres on November 17, 2024, with new episodes releasing weekly.



Scorsese's fascination with saints stems from his childhood in New York's Little Italy. He often wondered about the figures depicted in St. Patrick's Old Cathedral. This curiosity has now materialized into a comprehensive series about religious icons.



The show covers a diverse range of saints from different era . Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, and Francis of Assisi are among the featured figures. The series also sheds light on lesser-known saints like Moses the Black and Maximilian Kolbe.



Each episode focuses on one saint, using naturalistic reenactments to portray their lives. Scorsese narrates and hosts discussions with experts after each reenactment. This format aims to humanize these revered figures, showing their flaws and struggles.



The production team includes writer Kent Jones and directors Matti Leshem and Elizabeth Chomko. Scorsese serves as the executive producer alongside several others. The series is a collaboration between Lionsgate and various production companies.

"The Saints" will be released in two parts. The first four episodes will air from November 2024, with the remaining four scheduled for April-May 2025. This timing aligns with the Easter season, adding religious significance to the release.



Scorsese's approach to the series emphasizes the humanity of these saints. He portrays them as flawed individuals who made extraordinary sacrifices. This perspective aligns with his long-standing interest in exploring faith and morality in his work.







The series represents a significant addition to Scorsese's body of work on religious themes. It follows his previous films like "The Last Temptation of Christ" and "Silence." The collaboration with Fox Nation brings a unique perspective to the platform.



Scorsese's passion for this project is evident in his comments about living with these stories for most of his life. He expresses excitement about bringing these tales to life and working with talented collaborators.



The series promises to offer a nuanced look at faith, history, and human nature. It aims to appeal to a wide audience, regardless of religious background. Scorsese's reputation as a masterful storyteller adds credibility to this ambitious project.







