Ministry Of Environment And Climate Change Launches National Strategy 2024-2030

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie launched the of Environment and Climate Change Strategy 2024-2030 under the slogan "together towards a sustainable environment for a better future", in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies the ministers, heads of departments and senior officials in the state.

In his speech on the occasion, HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change stressed that the Ministry's strategy represents an important stage towards the commitment to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

HE Dr. Al Subaie stressed that the Ministry's vision seeks to achieve a sustainable environment in tune with development, capable of adapting to climate change.

He explained that the strategy is based on a comprehensive approach that enhances the country's ability to confront the increasing environmental challenges, benefiting from the experiences gained over the years.