MSC Euribea Arrives On Maiden Voyage To Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Over 4,000 arrived today at Doha on board the MSC Euribea that made its maiden voyage to Qatar.

Sharing a photo of the cruise, Mwani Qatar wrote on its social handles, "This latest addition to the MSC Cruises fleet arrived with 4,576 passengers and 1,665 crew members on board."





The Maltese-flagged cruise ship is over 331 metres in length and 43 metres in width and is the largest ship to visit the terminal this season. "The cruise season in Qatar will continue until April 2025 with 20 scheduled visits," stated Mwani, adding that as the 22nd ship in the MSC Cruises fleet, the“MSC Euribea” can accommodate up to 6,327 passengers.

The ship features state-of-the-art marine technology and is the second ship in MSC Cruises' fleet powered by LNG.

Qatar Tourism kicked off its 2024-25 cruise season in the first week of November 2024. This season is set to be Qatar's biggest yet with 95 cruise calls and over 430,000 passengers expected between November 2024 and April 2025.