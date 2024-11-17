27 Afghan Migrants Arrested In Turkey's Çanakkale

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkish have reported that 27 Afghan migrants were arrested in the city of Çanakkale, Turkey.

Turkish authorities cited“lack of official residency documents” as the reason for their detention.

According to the reports, the migrants were living in a derelict apartment in Çanakkale.

The detained individuals were reportedly transferred to a“Foreigners' Deportation Center.”

This comes as the detention and deportation of Afghan migrants in Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey have increased in recent months.

Previously, the Afghan of Refugees and Repatriation stated that 325 Afghan migrants were deported from Turkey back to Afghanistan over the past two days.

Official statistics indicate that over 300,000 Afghan migrants currently reside in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the European Union has allocated $11 billion to Turkey for the forced repatriation of migrants, including Syrians.

The rising arrests and deportations of Afghan migrants highlight the ongoing challenges faced by displaced individuals in the region.

Turkey's actions, driven by increasing pressure to manage its migrant population, reveal the broader geopolitical and humanitarian dimensions of the migration crisis.

While financial support from the EU aims to alleviate some of Turkey's burden, the situation underscores the need for a comprehensive international strategy to address the root causes of migration and ensure the protection of vulnerable populations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram