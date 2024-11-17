UNRWA Chief Lauds Qatar's Support To UN Agency

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) H E Philippe Lazzarini at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission in New York.

During the meeting, the Commissioner-General extended thanks to Qatar for its firm and supportive position towards the UNRWA.

The Permanent Representative expressed Qatar's deep appreciation for the efforts made by UNRWA to support the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip.

