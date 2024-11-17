Qatar's Climate Change Adaptation Highlighted At COP29

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: Qatar's pavilion at the United Nations Framework on Climate Change of the Parties (COP29), being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, organised a on Qatar's measures for climate change adaptation and resilience enhancement across key sectors of the country.

The multi-stakeholder seminar, which included participation from regional and international organisations, highlighted the sectoral strategies of the of Environment and Climate Change that have comprehensively strengthened Qatar's capacity for adaptation and resilience.

During the seminar, speakers addressed several critical areas, including urban resilience enhancement, water security in arid regions, protection of coastal ecosystems, nature-based solutions, climate-smart agriculture, and strategies to shield Qatars hydrocarbon sector from climate impacts. Maryam Kafoud, who serves as head of renewable energy technologies at Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), showcased Qatar's efforts in bolstering climate resilience in the energy sector.

