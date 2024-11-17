Second Session Of International Academy For Women Leaders To Begin Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The second session of the International Academy for Women Leaders titled“Leadership in the Digital Era” will begin in Doha today with a high-level local, regional, and global attendance.

Jointly organised by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), the Arab for National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRIs), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Department of and Peacebuilding Affairs, the four-day session, which commences at the Wyndham Doha West Bay hotel, aims to promote a deep understanding of the role of equal opportunities in shaping leadership styles, including both strengths and challenges. It will also provide insights into how women leverage their leadership to achieve significant change in an increasingly interconnected digital world.

Chairperson of NHRC H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah affirmed that the session primarily aims to leverage cutting-edge digital technologies to foster a spirit of transformational leadership, highlighting that the opening day of the academy's activities serves as the bedrock for understanding the Academy's framework, linking transformational leadership with intergenerational leadership in a digital world full of challenges.

Her Excellency pointed out that participants will explore how women leaders are addressing this changing reality, which is influenced by advanced digital technologies such as AI, with a special emphasis on the dynamics of equal opportunities, by studying the challenges and opportunities faced by women leaders.

The discussions on the first day will focus on understanding the academy's framework, by introducing participants to the Academy's emphasis on transformational leadership and intergenerational leadership in the context of a rapidly changing digital world marked by increasing instability, HE Al Attiyah said, adding that the discussions will explore leadership in times of instability by providing participants with insights on how to navigate the complexities of modern leadership, including the challenges arising from instability in a technology-driven environment.

The dynamics of equal opportunities in leadership will be studied, deepening the understanding of how equal opportunities impact leadership styles, opportunities, and challenges, in addition to exploring strategies that enable women to lead effectively in sectors and environments lacking equal opportunities, Her Excellency outlined, emphasizing that the sessions on the second day will focus on empowering participants by presenting models of transformational leadership that foster innovation and collective intelligence.

She elucidated those participants will gain skills in harnessing the diversity of perspectives and adopting inclusive and forward-thinking leadership in a connected digital environment, through transformational and intergenerational leadership approaches, thereby empowering women to contribute to building resilience, inspiring others, and creating adaptable and thriving environments in the face of uncertainty.