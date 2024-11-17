Explosions Reported In Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 17, the Russian forces launched on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

"Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia... The attack on the region continues. Please stay in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," Fedorov noted.

Shortly after, Fedorov reported additional explosions in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrinform correspondents also confirmed explosions in Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro.

Earlier, Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea targeting various regions across Ukraine, prompting air raid alerts in most areas.