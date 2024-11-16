DMK In Election Mode, Assembly In-Charges To Submit Reports

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) The ruling DMK leadership is gearing up for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the party's state leadership seeking periodic reports from the in-charges of constituencies.

A high-level executive meeting, chaired by party president and Chief M.K. Stalin, is scheduled for November 20 at 10.30 a.m. at the DMK headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam', to discuss election preparations.

The DMK has already appointed full-time workers for all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state. Half of these full-timers were selected based on their performance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the DMK-led INDIA bloc achieved a landslide victory by securing all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

Each full-timer has been chosen after screening and consultation with the local leadership. Interestingly, these appointees are not residents of the constituencies they oversee, ensuring impartiality and focus, the party leaders have said.

These constituency in-charges are required to submit weekly reports to the state party headquarters, detailing progress and identifying strengths and weaknesses in their respective areas.

To enhance coordination, the DMK has also appointed ministers in charge of each district.

These ministers will work closely with the full-timers to monitor constituency performance and ensure the effective implementation of the state government's schemes and programmes.

The Chief Minister's office is actively monitoring the Ministers' performance. CM Stalin has expressed confidence that the DMK will secure 200 of the 234 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections. Currently holding 133 seats, the DMK is working towards this ambitious target.

A core team of DMK leaders, including Youth Wing leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, state Ministers Thangam Thenarasu and E.V. Velu, and party organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, have been assigned to oversee the election strategy. Udhayanidhi Stalin is managing day-to-day operations.

During a recent high-profile meeting at Anna Arivalayam, Udhayanidhi criticized certain party leaders for underperforming in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections despite being given specific responsibilities.

R.S. Bharathi, DMK organising secretary and a senior member of the core committee tasked with candidate selection for the 2026 elections, has stated:“Our leader and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M.K. Stalin, has already set a target of winning 200 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections. The party's organisational machinery is fully activated to achieve this goal.” He said the senior leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, are working tirelessly to ensure the party's preparedness for the elections.