Six Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Tunisia
11/16/2024 11:30:14 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Tunis, Nov 17 (IANS) The Tunisian National Guard announced that it had arrested six people for drug trafficking in the northern province of Ariana.
According to a statement posted on the National Guard's facebook page, 170 drug tablets and a quantity of Indian cannabis, along with some cash, were seized during the operation, Xinhua news agency reported.
The statement did not provide further details on the timing of the operation.
After consultations with the public prosecutor, appropriate legal actions will be taken against those arrested people, said the statement.
