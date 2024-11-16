Terrorist Attack Kills Seven Paramilitary Personnel In Pakistan
Date
11/16/2024 7:09:21 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Seven Paramilitary personnel killed and 18 injured in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday by a terrorist attack targeted checkpoint in Balochistan province, as reported by local authorities.
In a statement, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on unarmed civilians and instructed immediate action against the culprits involved and to ensure they receive exemplary punishment.
Police officer Habib-ur-Rehman reported said that the attack continued for several hours and contingent of security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.
The Pakastani government directed the provision of the best medical facilities to those injured in the incident. (end)
