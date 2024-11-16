Lebanon: Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes Rises To 3,452, 14,664 Wounded

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese of Health's Emergency Operations Center said Saturday the death toll from Israeli has risen to 3,452, with 14,664 injured. Renewed airstrikes on towns like Al-Khribeh in Baalbek killed seven and wounded 65, including three children today. The Lebanese National News Agency(NNA) reported Israeli warplanes targeting areas in southern Lebanon, causing extensive damage and contributing to a growing humanitarian crisis since the air raids began on September 23, displacing hundreds of thousands. (pickup previous) fz

