J & K Bank Opens New Branch At Gurdaspur In Punjab

Soon after the inaugural ceremony, the Divisional Head chaired the customer-meet of Mohali Cluster and interacted with customers, who lauded the Bank's efforts towards making banking services more accessible and convenient for its customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunit Kumar recalled the Bank's longstanding relationship with Punjab, saying,“Our association with Punjab is decades old, dating back to the 1970s when we opened our first branch here at Pathankot. Establishment of yet another branch will only strengthen the bond further.”

Highlighting the Bank's stellar financial performance, he added,“We have been achieving historic, record-breaking profits consecutively for the past two years, which is a testament to our sustained growth and commitment to excellence.”

Underlining the importance of Bank's technologically advanced platforms, he said,“Our digital and online banking services are best-in-class when it comes to convenience, security, and performance.”

Sunit Kumar also emphasized the Bank's commitment to expanding both physically and digitally while maintaining its unique institutional legacy.“It is in our culture to offer the best products and services, accompanied by a highly personalized human touch, which sets us apart from other players in the industry,” he said.

Reiterating the Bank's role in driving local economic growth, he urged the participants to support the Bank's initiatives for mutual prosperity.“We remain committed to playing an active role in the growth and development of the local economy. With your support and cooperation, we can achieve great success together,” he added.

During the interaction with customers,Zonal Head, Sanjeev Kumar spoke about the striking resemblance between the socio-cultural fabric of Punjab and Jammu.

Earlier, Iftikhar Abdullah welcomed the guests and assured them that the branch will ease the ways of doing business for Bank's customers and people of Gurdaspur in general.

Branch Manager Pankaj Badyal presented the vote of thanks on the occasion.

Notably, the inauguration of the Gurdaspur branch is part of the Bank's broader strategy to expand its footprint while ensuring personalized services, reinforcing its mission of serving the local economy with excellence and care.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now