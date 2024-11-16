You Can Now Calculate Your Retirement Pension In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Americans and Canadians will have to look within their countries to find out what programs are available to them. Other countries as well.

You can send those programs here to ... and we will make them available on line to those who are interested.





People who live and work in Panama who wish to know the

estimated amount

they will receive in their

pension in the future

can consult the

digital tool

that the Social

Security Fund

(CSS) has made available, called:

gob

This

technology provides

the population with a clear

and accurate

view of

what their salary will be

and the projected

growth

rate

in the future.