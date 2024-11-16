Jumbo Deaths: MP Govt Planning Major Reshuffle Of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Staff

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 16 (IANS) In the wake of the mass death of 10 wild elephants in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has planned a major reshuffle of the staff posted there soon.

Forest staff posted in the BTR in the state's Umaria district for the last several years will be transferred, a senior official associated with the Forest Department told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that Chief Mohan Yadav has expressed his anguish over the shocking death of wild elephants, following which the department has decided on an overall reshuffle of staff at the BTR.

Ten elephants died between October 29 and 31, and the lab report has suggested the deaths may be linked to poisoning from contaminated Kodo millet, a local grain.

Following the deaths, a group of wild elephants went on a rampage, killing two persons and injuring another near the BTR in Umaria district.

The elephants that attacked the people are believed to be part of the same herd of which 10 jumbos died, an official said.

Following the death of 10 wild elephants, the Forest Department destroyed the standing Kodo millet crop in the surrounding area. BTR staff took this step after autopsy reports hinted at the possible role of mycotoxins in that crop.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to state authorities and the Union government and sought their response over the mass tragedy of elephants at the BTR. The tribunal's principal bench has directed the authorities to file affidavits on the matter by the second week of December after noting that there seemed to be indications regarding violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Notice was issued to Madhya Pradesh's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the Chief Wildlife Warden, the Umaria District Magistrate, the Indian Veterinary Research Institute Director, the Wildlife Institute of India Director, and the Union Agriculture Secretary.

The Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Ministry had already ordered an independent inquiry into the death of 10 jumbos, while assuring that preventive measures are being taken by officials to avoid such incidents in the future.