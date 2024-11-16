(MENAFN) The Economist reported on Tuesday that Ukrainian military and civilian leaders are deliberately keeping President Volodymyr Zelensky unaware of the worsening situation in the ongoing conflict with Russia. As Ukraine struggles to hold ground and Russian forces advance, the future of US military aid has become uncertain following Donald Trump’s electoral victory, adding to the anxiety within the country. The military is reportedly trying to prevent panic by censoring the most discouraging news from the front lines, with some officials even going as far as shielding Zelensky from the harsh realities of the situation. One senior military official likened Zelensky’s isolation from the truth to being "kept in a sauna."



Military chaplain Dmitry Povorotny also expressed concern over the morale of newly deployed soldiers, noting that many are fighting only out of necessity for survival. The situation is causing widespread disillusionment, and many in Kiev are particularly focused on two key dates: January 20, when Trump is set to be inaugurated, potentially paving the way for a ceasefire, and May 25, the earliest date for Ukraine's next presidential election.



Although Zelensky had postponed the election due to the war, his term officially ended in May, and Moscow has questioned his legitimacy. Reports suggest that some election preparations are quietly underway, though local officials are reportedly keeping this under wraps to avoid upsetting Kiev. Meanwhile, media reports indicate that Trump may push Ukraine to halt its NATO ambitions and agree to a ceasefire, possibly freezing the frontlines if Russia consents. While Russian officials have signaled they are open to peace talks, they insist that Ukraine must withdraw from Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye before any negotiations can begin, regions that voted to join Russia in 2022.

