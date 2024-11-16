(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico has received 209 announcements in the first seven months of 2024. These promises total $64.7 billion. The Mexican of gathered this data. These investments could materialize within two to three years.



American companies lead the pack with 46% of the announcements. German firms follow with 11% of the promised investments. Spanish businesses round out the top three with 8% of the total announcements.



The sector has attracted the most interest. It accounts for 56% of the investment promises, worth $36.2 billion. This sector includes beverages, automobiles, auto parts, iron, steel, and electronic components.



Despite the flood of announcements, only 11% of nearshoring-related investments have become reality. GBM Financial Group reported this figure. Between October 2023 and July 2024, 118 investment announcements promised $122.7 billion. However, only $13.2 billion in projects have actually started.







Executed investments include office and plant construction that has begun or finished. Unexecuted investments have not materialized in any form yet. Most executed announcements are in northern Mexico. The machinery, equipment, and automotive sectors have benefited the most.



Luis Felipe Alcántara Pozos, an expert from RCPH Services, noted a slowdown in investment announcements. He attributes this to uncertainty surrounding election cycles in Mexico and the United States. Last year, between January and October, investment announcements totaled $35 billion. This year, the same period saw announcements drop to $30 billion.

Mexico Secures $64.7 Billion in Investment Promises

Political uncertainty from electoral processes in both countries has caused this trend. Experts predict this moderation will continue until the elected U.S. president's policies become clear. The situation highlights the impact of political events on economic decisions.



These investment promises show Mexico's potential as a business destination. However, the gap between announcements and actual investments raises questions. It underscores the need for a stable political and economic environment to turn promises into reality.



The coming months will be crucial for Mexico's economic landscape. The country's ability to convert these promises into concrete investments will shape its economic future. Observers will watch closely to see how political developments influence investor confidence.

MENAFN16112024007421016031ID1108892678