(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and (IFCCI) celebrated the most impactful CSR initiatives by French and Indian companies, awarding top projects across seven categories at the 6th edition of the IFCCI CSR Conclave and Awards. The event was held in the esteemed presence of Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and special guests Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, and former Indian cricketer Mr. Virender Sehwag. The key findings of all projects submitted by Indo-French companies was focussed on how Impact and Measurement are key for French companies doing CSR in India.



IFCCI Recognizes Impactful CSR Projects by Indo-French companies at the 6th Annual CSR Conclave & Awards





In her Keynote Speech, Ms. Roshni Nadar spoke about Shiv Nadar Foundation's remarkable VidyaGyan schooling concept which nurtures gifted students from economically underprivileged rural backgrounds providing them with high-quality education. VidyaGyan seeks to bridge the urban-rural divide by creating a leadership pool. Ms. Nadar also spoke about the values of the Shiv Nadar Foundation and HCLFoundation reiterating their commitment to the cause of CSR.





Impact and Measurement key for French companies doing CSR in India





The Annual CSR Conclave brought together CEOs, policymakers, CSR leaders, CSR foundations and non-profit organizations to share best practices while recognising the efforts of the most impactful CSR projects. The event witnessed a gathering of over 120+ business leaders from top French and Indian companies.







Guest of Honor, H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India said in his address“As France and India look ahead to the India France Year of Innovation in 2026, I am pleased to see more and more French companies taking part in CSR activities in partnership with Indian companies. Today's event underscores one of the priorities of our bilateral relationship as outlined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap by bringing together NGOs and CSR stakeholders from both our countries to promote international solidarity. On this occasion, I would also like to congratulate the winners of the IFCCI CSR Conclave & Awards 2024 in the fields of education, environment and sustainable development, education, inclusive health, livelihoods, and vocational training.”



Mr. Virender Sehwag, Former Indian Cricketer and Founder of the Virender Sehwag Foundation graced the occasion as a Special Guest. His remarks focused on the transformative power of sports and education in empowering youth, highlighting the potential for holistic development through such initiatives.







“The Sehwag Foundation is dedicated to advancing sports, education, and healthcare for children, with a special focus on empowering young athletes by equipping them with the resources and opportunities needed to reach their full potential. It is our collective responsibility to support India's para-athletes, who have made the nation proud with their exceptional performances in recent Olympic Games,” Mr. Sehwag said during a fireside conversation with Ms. Payal S.Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI.





The theme of the Conclave was 'Beyond Metrics: Putting Impact at the Forefront' that reflects the evolving approach to CSR, where the emphasis is shifting from purely measuring quantitative outcomes to focusing on the tangible, long-term impact of CSR initiatives. In an era where CSR is becoming an integral part of business strategy, the gathering aimed to highlight how organizations can drive meaningful change that goes beyond traditional metrics like financial spend.







The event also commenced a CEO Panel discussion on 'Redefining Success: Shifting from Output to Social Impact in CSR' with panelists:









Mr. Ashwin Yardi, Chief Executive Officer, Capgemini Technology Services India



Mr. Raja Sivaji Ghosh, Managing Director, Sonepar India

Moderated by Ms. Amisha Shah Dhutia, Head - BNP Paribas Foundation





Speaking at the event, Ms. Payal S.Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI remarked,“IFCCI is proud to celebrate the first anniversary of its CSR Department,

which is already supporting 35 impactful projects. Through collaborative efforts, IFCCI is empowering CSR initiatives by uniting member companies to pool resources, secure funding and deliver end to end project management for inclusive socio-economic growth. The IFCCI CSR Conclave and Awards exemplify this mission, bringing together leaders from both French and Indian companies to recognize and inspire meaningful change”





WINNERS – IFCCI CSR Conclave & Awards 2024

Category Organisation(s) Project Name Education 2 winners Spreading Happiness InDiya Foundation



Capgemini Technology Services India Limited

SMITA- Empowering Rural Students with Digital Education powered by Clean Energy

Digital Citizenship – Creating a digital enabled society that uses technology to engage in socio economic and political landscape Environment and Sustainability

2 winners Khushiyaan Foundation



Sicame Global Business Support

Beach Warriors

Climate Change Mitigation-Fuelling a sustainable cook stove initiative Healthcare HCLTech Creating Community-based Safety Net for Better Health and Nutrition Outcomes for children, adolescents & Women of West Bengal Livelihoods 2 winners Cyient



Swades Foundation

Livelihood Initiatives - Skill Development & Women Empowerment

Samruddh Kutumb Vocational Skills Pernod Ricard India Foundation Livelihood Training for Women with Disability Best CSR Project of the Year Sanofi India Limited Mobile Medical Units (MMU) for Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Screening & Referral Program Jury Special La Fondation Dassault Systemes India Establishing Solar Research and Competency Development Centre for research in Solar Energy domain





About the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI)

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the most active bilateral chamber in India. The Chamber has six offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 750 company members and 17 Sector Committees offering an extensive range of business services and giving access to people and information.

