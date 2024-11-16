Three Killed, One Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day
11/16/2024 2:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 15, Russian invaders killed three people and injured one more in the Donetsk region.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on his facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
“On November 15, Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: in Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk and Kurakhove,” he wrote.
One more person was wounded in the region over the day.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,872 people have been killed and 6,417 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
