‘Bigg Boss 18’: Salman Khan Calls Out Ashneer Grover Over His 'Dogalapan'

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) superstar Salman Khan will be seen schooling entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 18'.

A promo shared by the channel, showcased Salman bashing Grover. It begins with the“Dabangg” star welcoming Grover on the stage and then questions him about his infamous comments.

“Maine aapke baare mein suna hai ki aapne mujhe sign kiya tha. Sab figures bhi aapne galat bataye. Toh phir yeh dogalapan kya hai? (I heard you talk about signing me and mentioning all the wrong figures. So what is this dogalapan?)” Salman asks Ashneer.

To which, Ashneer replied:“Aapko jo brand ambassador kiya (I made you the brand ambassador), I think that was one of the smartest moves.”

It doesn't stop there as Salman then bashes him more by saying:“Yeh jo attitude ab hai, tab wahan nahi dikha tha (This attitude you are showing now wasn't apparent back then).”

Grover claims that his words were taken out of context during the appearance in the podcast.

For those who don't know last year, Grover had appeared on“Vagehra Vagehra” podcast, where he spoke about his meeting with Salman, which he had also publicly discussed before.

In that video, he had shared:“Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain.”

“Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (We wanted him to endorse our brand, I met him for the ad shoot and sat with him for three hours. His manager told me I couldn't take a picture with him because he might get irritated, and I thought, 'Fine, he can go to hell').”