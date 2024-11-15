Zelensky Highlights Work Of 79Th Air Assault Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the of the 79th Air Assault Brigade who are actively defending against Russian forces on the Kurakhove axis.

The head of state announced this on , according to Ukrinform.

According to Zelensky, the units of the 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade were among the first to defend Ukraine in 2014. The brigade liberated Sloviansk, defended Krasnyi Lyman, Debaltseve, and the Donetsk Airport.

Video: Official page of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

"At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the brigade's warriors were deployed in the Luhansk region. They later inflicted significant losses on the enemy near Siverskodonetsk, defended Lyman and Marinka, and are now repelling the enemy in the Kurakhove direction," Zelensky said.

The brigade's combat path has been recognized with the honorary award "For Courage and Bravery."

"Their motto, 'In Unity, There is Strength!' And this is indeed true. It is through our collective efforts that we will drive the occupiers from our land. I am grateful to the warriors and to everyone whose fight brings us closer to this moment!" Zelensky said.

