Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

11/15/2024 7:09:48 PM
NEW YORK -- Kuwait calls for forcing the Israeli Occupation authorities into fulfilling the recommendations of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
RAMALLAH -- Two Palestinian prisoners die at Israeli occupation jails.
BRUSSELS -- The European Union strongly condemns an Israeli occupation airstrike that killed 12 medics near the eastern city of Baablek.
WASHINGTON -- The United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) launch a Trilateral Secretariat to coordinate "shared commitments."
MADRID -- Ten people perish in a fire at a retirement home near Zaragoza, northeastern Spain. (end) gb
