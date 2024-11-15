Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- Kuwait calls for forcing the Israeli authorities into fulfilling the recommendations of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

RAMALLAH -- Two Palestinian prisoners die at Israeli occupation jails.

BRUSSELS -- The European Union strongly condemns an Israeli occupation that killed 12 medics near the eastern city of Baablek.

WASHINGTON -- The United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) launch a Trilateral Secretariat to coordinate "shared commitments."

MADRID -- Ten people perish in a fire at a retirement home near Zaragoza, northeastern Spain. (end) gb