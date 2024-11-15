Rain, Snow Likely In Kashmir In Next 24 Hours

“Snowfall is expected over Sadhna Top, Razdan Top, Gurez higher reaches, Machil, Phase 1 & 2 in Gulmarg, Zojila Pass, Sinthan Top, Margan Top, Peer Ki Gali, etc. Light snowfall in Sonamarg & Gulmarg can't be ruled out,” he said.

A spell of rainfall can occur in some plains as well. However, no major spell is expected, he said, adding that a sharp dip in night temperatures is expected during the next week, with some parts recording the first sub-zero temperatures of the season.

A local Meteorological department (MeT) has predicted generally cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain and snow over higher reaches at many places of Kashmir & few places of Jammu division till tomorrow afternoon.

Director MeT, Dr Mukhatar Ahmad in a detailed forecast has stated that the weather conditions would improve across J&K from Saturday afternoon.

He added that there is a possibility of generally dry weather from November 17th to 23rd. He also said that amidst cloudy weather, the light rain and snow over higher reaches at isolated places are expected on November 24.

Furthermore, the MeT has issued an advisory, saying that temporary disruption of surface transportation due to light snowfall over Zojila, Razdan Pass, Sadhna Pass, Sinthan Top and Mughal Road is expected during November 15th.

The advisory also advised the tourists, trekkers and travelers to plan accordingly

A few areas in the upper areas of Kashmir experienced light snowfall on Friday while some places in the plains received trace amounts of rain, officials said here.

They said Razdan Top, which connects Bandipora with the frontier Gurez sector, was covered with a thin layer of snow, resulting in the temporary closure of the pass for traffic.

According to the officials, Razdan Top and some other areas in the higher reaches of the Valley experienced fresh snowfall on Friday morning.

J&K Sees 67% Deficit Rainfall

Jammu and Kashmir is presently grappling with the serious issue of acute water scarcity amidst the decline in the water level in river Jhelum and other streams, but the situation is getting further worse as there is no major wet spell in sight which could have helped to fill the reservoirs again.

The details accessed indicates that J&K after witnessing a deficit rainfall of 74% in the month of October, is once again leading to the another deficiency in this month-November as till the mid of this month, there is a shortage of 67% precipitation across the Union Territory during the present season, which began on October 01, 2024.

As per the details, Shopian district has once again topped the list where 96% deficit rainfall was recorded till the mid of November month. In the month of October, the district had recorded 100% shortage. Shopian is followed by Kulgam with 94% and Poonch with 92% deficiency during the period. The details further reveal that Srinagar has recorded a deficit rainfall of 76% during the period. (KNO)

