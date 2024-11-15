Podcast: Protecting Corporate Reputation In A Cybersecurity Crisis

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Cyber breaches – like the recent DDOS on archive and 23&Me – are making headlines more frequently, and the way they are handled in comms terms can have a lasting impact on corporate reputation. In this episode of the PRovoke podcast, Maja Pawinska Sims is joined by Flora Haslam, European practice leader at Finn Partners, Richard Hummel, director of threat intelligence at cybersecurity firm Netscout, and Kevin Curren, professor of cybersecurity at Ulster University, to explore how companies can navigate cybersecurity breaches and incidents to minimise their impact on corporate reputation and trust.

