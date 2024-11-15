Bird Flu Hits US Hard 46 Human Cases Confirmed, 107 Million Poultry Affected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 46 human cases of H5 bird flu have been confirmed in the United States as of November 15. The virus is widespread in wild birds, with over 10,500 birds testing positive, and has affected more than 107 million poultry across 48 states. Also, the virus has been found in dairy cows, with outbreaks in 505 herds across 15 states, raising concerns about transmission to humans, particularly among workers in direct contact with animals.



The US Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring the situation and emphasizes ongoing surveillance and protective measures to prevent further spread.

While the current public health risk remains low, the CDC is working in collaboration with state authorities to track potential human exposures, particularly among workers in industries with close contact to animals. Recent human cases among US dairy and poultry workers have raised concerns, prompting increased vigilance in monitoring H5 bird flu activity in people.

Human cases and public health risk

As of the latest reports, 46 confirmed human cases of H5 bird flu have been reported in the United States. While human infections remain rare, the CDC is emphasizing the importance of ongoing surveillance to detect any signs of unusual flu activity. Although no widespread or severe flu outbreaks have been detected among the general population, the CDC continues to investigate the situation to prevent further cases.

Impact on wild birds and poultry

The H5 bird flu virus is currently widespread in wild bird populations, with 10,563 wild birds testing positive for the virus as of November 12, 2024. Additionally, 51 US jurisdictions have reported bird flu in wild bird populations. The virus has also had a significant impact on poultry, with 107,663,311 poultry affected in 48 states. This has resulted in disruptions to the poultry industry, with measures in place to contain the outbreaks and prevent further spread.