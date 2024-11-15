A Heavy Gold: Investors Taking Profits
Gold has been under consistent selling pressure since the end of October, as investors take profits following a prolonged rally. This week alone, Gold prices have fallen nearly 5%, marking the steepest weekly decline in almost three years. From its peak, the metal has now lost over $250 or approximately 9%, making this the most sustained downturn since the start of the month.
