Sandia National Laboratories Seeks To Boost EV Safety By Quickly Detecting Battery Failures
Date
11/15/2024 2:06:15 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Scientists from Sandia National Laboratories here in the U.S. are working to boost electric vehicle safety by improving the
speed of battery failure detection systems.
Such failures typically result in EV battery fires that cause significant property damage and can be incredibly difficult to put out. Sandia National Laboratories researchers hope to increase EV safety margins by developing methods that can detect battery failures before they snowball into fires.
Although electric vehicle fires are relatively rare, the few that occur can be incredibly destructive and usually require up to 2,500 gallons of...
Read More>>
About GreenCarStocks
GreenCarStocks
(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
GreenCarStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
GreenCarStocks is powered by
IBN
MENAFN15112024000224011066ID1108890954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.