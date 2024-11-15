Sandia National Laboratories Seeks To Boost EV Safety By Quickly Detecting Battery Failures

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scientists from Sandia National Laboratories here in the U.S. are working to boost electric vehicle safety by improving the

speed of battery failure detection systems.

Such failures typically result in EV battery fires that cause significant property damage and can be incredibly difficult to put out. Sandia National Laboratories researchers hope to increase EV safety margins by developing methods that can detect battery failures before they snowball into fires.

Although electric vehicle fires are relatively rare, the few that occur can be incredibly destructive and usually require up to 2,500 gallons of...

