Bradenton, FL Takes Procurement To The Next Level With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After working under archaic processes and limited vendor engagement, leadership in the City of Bradenton, FL sought a new procurement solution to streamline their operations and broaden its vendor pool. They found an ideal partner in OpenGov, recognized for its user-friendly, transformative procurement capabilities.



Bradenton staff struggled with old templates and reworking scopes for submitted proposals, creating inefficiencies in its procurement process. In their search for an upgraded solution, leadership prioritized features like automation, centralized contract management, and enhanced vendor engagement. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its innovative technology and commitment to delivering a flexible, cost-effective solution.



With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, the City of Bradenton anticipates a positive shift in its procurement operations. The City expects enhanced interdepartmental collaboration and a more centralized approach to managing contracts, allowing for seamless communication across departments. Additionally, with automated solicitation development and improved vendor engagement, Bradenton aims to achieve a greater return on investment for capital projects, ultimately benefiting the entire community.



The City of Bradenton joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.





About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .

Jennifer Amin

OpenGov

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.