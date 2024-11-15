Icover Launches Icover Directtm A Life-Health-Wellness Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iCover, a Missouri-based Insurtech that provides algorithmic underwriting, QUITM

based eApp Service and Policy Administration for life insurance companies launches iCover DirectTM

( ) a Life, and Wellness marketplace.



This is an exclusive opportunity for community insurers to offer products directly to the consumer. Currently four insurance carriers are partnering with iCover DirectTM

to offer existing and new life insurance products through the platform.

"With their incredible inception stories, rich history, benefits and dedication to service, community insurers are unique in the industry. We are honored to partner with these companies to launch a one of its kind online insurance buying marketplace.

iCover DirectTM

will also showcase affiliate partners, such as Hooray Heath, to provide products in the health insurance and wellness space. " (Hari Srinivasan, CEO for iCover)

"This is an exciting phase for iCover. Our QUITM technology (industry's first non-reflexive eApp) and algorithmic decision engine will provide the "Best Buying Experience" for our consumers. We are also working on exclusive, competitively priced products that are tailormade for iCover DirectTM."

(Nicole Mwesigwa, COO & Product leader for iCover)

About iCover

iCover is a cloud-based algorithmic underwriting platform that helps insurers sell to the middle market. By leveraging data and predictive analytics iCover can quote, underwrite, and deliver life insurance in under 5 minutes. iCover was built by industry insiders Hari Srinivasan and Nicole Mwesigwa who applied their 30+ years of InsurTech experience and intimate knowledge of automated underwriting technologies. To learn more about iCover, visit .

