UN Calls For Avoiding Normalization Of War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- UN Assistant Secretary-General Residant and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale Friday urged the international community to avoid "normalizing" war in Ukraine as the 1,000-day mark of the conflict approaches and over 12,000 people have been killed.

Speaking at a press in Geneva Schmale warned of a worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine particularly due to escalating "deliberate" on infrastructure, adding that winter season poses additional risks particularly for people in areas where sub-zero temperatures cause prolonged power outages.

Noting that nine humanitarian workers have lost their lives in the line of duty this year Schmale stressed that 40 percent of Ukraine's population is now in need of urgent humanitarian assistance including 3.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs).

He further highlighted the extensive damage to Ukraine's infrastructure, noting that more than 2,000 health facilities have been targeted and more than two million homes have been destroyed since February 2022.

He noted the high concentration of people with disabilities and older individuals in frontline communities such as (Donetsk) (Kharkiv) and (Kherson), emphasizing the critical need for support whether these individuals choose to stay or evacuate.

Schmale also underlined the crucial role of UN agencies and their partners in implementing the Humanitarian Winter Response Plan. This includes the distribution of solid fuels, ensuring the functioning of water systems and providing cash assistance to help families cope with freezing temperatures.

The UN coordinator reported that humanitarian efforts supported by USD 1.8 billion in international funding have so far reached at least 7.2 million people.

He also stressed that an additional 500 million dollars is needed to reach an additional 1.8 million people by March 2025.

Schmale highlighted that the UN Humanitarian Response Plan aims to assist 8.5 million of the most vulnerable people by providing essential assistance and protection particularly in areas likely to face prolonged power outages during the winter months. (end)

