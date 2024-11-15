EBC Global Launches Swift DBS Basic Check Services In Cardiff To Support Safe Hiring Practices

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cardiff, UK - EBC Global, a leading provider of secure applicant processing services, introduces a faster, more efficient way to conduct DBS Basic Checks in Cardiff. With its user-friendly Employment Check App, EBC Global ensures both individuals and employers can quickly complete essential background checks, helping industries maintain high standards of safety, integrity, and trust.



The Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) offers critical criminal record checks that play a key role in the recruitment process. By providing DBS Basic Checks, EBC Global supports employers in making informed hiring decisions across England, Wales, the Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man. This launch aims to facilitate responsible hiring, especially in fields where safety is paramount, such as healthcare, public services, and aviation.



What a DBS Basic Check Reveals



The DBS Basic Check provides details on "unspent" convictions and cautions listed on the Police National Computer, in accordance with the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (ROA) 1974. This check is essential for roles where character and trustworthiness are vital. By disclosing specific information on unspent convictions, the DBS Basic Check enables employers to better understand and evaluate candidates, especially in sensitive industries.



Why DBS Basic Checks Are Essential



In sectors like healthcare, engineering, aviation, and public services, DBS Basic Checks are vital for meeting regulatory standards and ensuring workplace safety. Criminal record checks provide peace of mind to employers and protect organizations from potential legal or reputational damage caused by unsuitable hires. With EBC Global's Employment Check App, employers can effortlessly access the information they need to make confident, responsible hiring decisions.



Cost and Efficiency of the DBS Basic Check via the Employment Check App



For only £18 (plus applicable processing fees), users can complete a DBS Basic Check through EBC Global's Employment Check App. The app's straightforward design ensures applicants can quickly complete their checks, with most results available within minutes. Additionally, a paper certificate is delivered by post within approximately five working days, providing a convenient and reliable service.



Key Benefits of DBS Basic Checks for Applicants and Employers



1. Commitment to Transparency and Trust



A DBS Basic Check represents an applicant's dedication to transparency, signaling that they have no unspent convictions impacting their role. This commitment can provide a competitive advantage in the hiring process, showing potential employers a strong foundation of trust and reliability.



2. Fast, Reliable Digital Results



With the Employment Check App, the process is quick and efficient, with approximately 95% of checks providing instant digital results. This speed allows applicants and employers alike to make timely, confident hiring decisions.



3. Complete Control Over the Process



EBC Global's platform empowers applicants to manage their applications, track progress in real-time, and share results directly with employers. This capability adds an extra layer of convenience and security to the DBS checking process.



Understanding DBS Basic Check Results



When results are available, the report will include disclosures on any unspent convictions or cautions, noting the type of offense, date, and applicable sentence. If there are no such convictions, the certificate will display a "Certificate contains no information" message, confirming a clear criminal record. However, it is important to note that Basic DBS Checks do not cover barred lists or information on spent convictions, which may require a higher level of DBS Check for certain roles.



Start Your DBS Basic Check Today with EBC Global



EBC Global encourages individuals and employers alike to simplify their DBS check process through the Employment Check App. Offering an efficient, transparent, and secure approach to DBS Basic Checks, EBC Global's services in Cardiff make the hiring process smoother and safer for all.



For more information, contact EBC Global at 01234 604 601 to get started with your DBS Basic Check today.

