Russian Strikes Damage Architectural Monument In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, a family outpatient on Pastera Street was damaged by Russian strikes on November 14.

The Odesa City Council wrote this on its Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the outpatient clinic building is an architectural monument and is situated within a UNESCO-protected area.

Following the strikes, the windows and doors sustained damage, furniture was broken, and the walls, ceiling, and roof beams were damaged. The windows are currently being covered with foil, and the building and engineering networks are being inspected. The outpatient clinic on Pastera Street will remain closed until the inspection is completed.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's attack on Odesa on November 14 killed one person and wounded at least ten.