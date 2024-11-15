(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

By 2040, technological innovation driven by customer centricity could pave the way to greater climate resilience and more personalized offerings by the insurance industry. Alternatively, insurance could become a luxury afforded only to the wealthiest few.Cardinal Health will acquire a majority stake in GI Alliance (GIA), the country's leading gastroenterology (GI) management services organization (MSO), from a combination of GIA physician owners and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo. Cardinal Health will also acquire the Advanced Diabetes Supply Group (ADSG), one of the country's leading diabetic medical supplies providers, for approximately$1.1 billionin cash.This initiative represents the next step in the evolution of the tokenization market, by enabling BUIDL to be used within leading blockchain-based financial products and infrastructure across ecosystems."I believe Primo Brands is positioned to be a leader in the healthy hydration beverage category, thanks to the strength of its iconic, sustainably-sourced brands, its robust operations and extensive North American network, and its responsible operation of numerous springs across the country," said Dean Metropoulos, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Primo Brands.The week-long event will launch the combined hiring of 18,000 employees to prepare for the upcoming tax filing season. The Jackson Hewitt hiring events are open to the public and include on-site interviews. Qualified candidates could receive a job offer immediately.This announcement brings the bank's total investment to approximately $1.5 billion to open more than 200 new branch locations in 12 cities across the U.S. over the next five years, while completing the renovations of 1,400 existing branches during the same time period.The new card BINs added will significantly enhance the capabilities of crypto cards, expanding their support for a broader range of payment scenarios and improving transaction success rates. This advancement is particularly impactful when paired with Google Pay, one of the most popular and widely used digital payment platforms, trusted by millions for its convenience and security.From providing rich and current information about home values and property conditions, to finding helpful repair and remodeling providers, to shopping for and securing the right insurance, the platform simplifies the homeownership process, making it more accessible, convenient and efficient.Kearney's report confirms that businesses are not only aware of how big data, AI, and analytics will impact revenue generation and enhance business strategies, but they are investing to stay ahead of the curve, too.This move marks a significant milestone for GameAbove Sports, a CapStone Holdings Inc. company, as it expands its influence on international basketball ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.A survey of 700 online shoppers in the US shows 71% are unaware of having used generative AI while shopping online even though most had recently shopped at retailers currently using it. 41% of customers say they would feel comfortable using a generative AI tool from a brand they trust.

