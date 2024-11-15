(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jacknjellify has been at the forefront of animated entertainment for over a decade and a half. Launched on February 4, 2008, by the innovative duo Cary and Michael Huang, this YouTube has consistently delivered engaging content that captivates viewers. Jacknjellify's flagship series, Battle for Dream Island (BFDI), and its successor, BFB, have become cornerstones of their creative output.Niall Burns is one of the leading figures behind Battle For Dream Island's continued animation success. Burns' work as an animator has amassed over 230,000,000 views for Jacknjellify on YouTube. Since joining the Jacknjellify team in 2018, Burns has contributed to Battle For Dream Island (BFDI) as a lead animator, voice actor, writer, and a vital contributor during pre and post-production. His incredible skill and creativity continue to impact the quality and style of BFDI's animated visuals.Due to Burns' success as an influential animator for Jacknjellify, he will be fulfilling a more critical role as a lead animator for the endurance of BFDI's fifth season,“The Power of Two” (TPOT). TPOT is planning its multi-year course, and Burns will be at the forefront of this operation. Burns will also be fulfilling a role as a lead animator for other upcoming projects for Jacknjellify, and he will help to steer the artistic style of BFDIA, another animated show produced by Jacknjellify.Burns, a fan of BFDI since 2012, developed a passion for its animated visuals and, in his own time, mastered the show's signature style. Upon becoming an official animator, Burns enhanced BFDI's quality with his unique skills. For“BFDI:TPOT 5: Fishes and Dishes,” he animated a lively montage, contributing to the episode's 5.5 million views. He also took on a challenging sequence in“BFDI:TPOT 10: Oneriphobe's Nightmare,” which Burns was specifically selected to complete. Burns additionally provided direct notes and feedback on the episode's script during production. The episode earned over 5.3 million views and a 9.1 IMDb rating, marking it as one of the series' best-performing episodes.Burns' deep understanding and knowledge of Battle for Dream Island's animation style led to his promotion to an assistant writer because his grasp on visual storytelling enhanced the sets and settings of new episodes. Burns was a writer for“BFDI:TPOT 13: Category One” as well as an animator and voice actor. The episode reached over 1 million views in under 24 hours. The episode was also well received by fans of the series, receiving a 9.3/10 rating on IMDb, largely thanks to Burns' creative contributions to multiple aspects of the episode.Outside of his direct work on episodes, Burns' eye-catching animated work is repurposed into YouTube Shorts which help drive millions of viewers towards Jacknjellify's channel. For example, Burns' work in“BFDIA 6: Well Rested”, received over 10 million views, making it one of Jacknjellify's most viewed YouTube Shorts.In 2024, Jacknjellify gave viewers the opportunity to see Battle For Dream Island in theaters, with Burns' work as an animator seen in“BFDIA 14: PointyPointyPointy ♫,” and his work as a voice actor and writer being showcased in“BFDI:TPOT 12: What's Up Bell's String?” Both episodes were screened in Los Angeles, New York City, Houston, Seattle, Chicago, and Fort Lauderdale, selling nearly 15,000 tickets. Burns was crucial to the production and quality of the featured episodes. With many of the screening venues clamoring for Jacknjellify to return after successfully drawing sold-out crowds, Burns will continue to play a critical production role for screenings in 2025.Burns' global influence is expected to grow in the coming years through upcoming Jacknjellify projects. Jacknjellify is considering expanding internationally by adding screening locations in Australia, Canada, and Burns' native UK. Additionally, his animation has reached new audiences through Jacknjellify's sister channel,“Jacknjellify en Español,” which translates existing Jacknjellify animation into Spanish. With over 190,000,000 views in just two years, Burns' work is planned to be further translated into Hindi, Japanese, and other languages.Burns' countless contributions to all aspects of the show's creative development continue to push Jacknjellify to higher heights. He will continue his work for Battle For Dream Island as a lead animator. His work is expected to capture millions of new fans, demonstrating his irreplaceable position in the Jacknjellify brand.

Peter Ruette

JACKNJELLIFY LLC

+1 682 777 3260

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.