King Hussein Cancer Research Award Recipients Honoured

Amman: Prince Talal bin Muhammad, deputising for King Abdullah II, honoured the awardees of the 2023 and 2024 King Hussein Cancer Research Award, in the presence of Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Center (KHCC).

Princess Ghida gave a speech during the ceremony, in the presence of their Royal Highnesses and Ministers, stating:“We established the King Hussein Cancer Research Award with a specific goal in mind: to launch Arab scientific initiatives that will be the cornerstone for regional advancement, and lessen our reliance on Western research. Tonight, we celebrate Arab scientists and researchers who have excelled in cancer research, honoring them as symbols of perseverance, creativity and innovation.”

Thirteen Arab medical scientists from across the world were selected from a pool of 472 researchers from more than 20 countries, in recognition of their influential contributions to cancer research.

2024 winners: Lifetime Achievement Awardees were Prof. Mohamad Mohty from Saint Antoine Hospital in France (International track), and Prof. Randah Hamadeh from Arabian Gulf University in Bahrain (Regional track). The Young Investigator Awardees included Dr. Bishoy Faltas from Weill Cornell School of Medicine in the US (International track) and Dr. Mohammad Abufaraj from the University of Jordan in Jordan (Regional track), and the Promising Researcher Grantees were Dr. Ola Sabet from the Children Cancer Hospital 57357 in Egypt and Dr. Adhari AlZaabi from Sultan Qaboos University in Oman.

2023 winners: Lifetime Achievement Awardees were Dr. Toni Choueiri from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in the US (International track) and Prof. Ali Shamseddine from the Naef K. Basile Cancer Institute at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon (Regional track). The Young Investigator Awardees included Prof. Hatem Azim from Monterrey Institute of Technology in Mexico (International track) and Dr. Yacoub Yousef from KHCC in Jordan (Regional track), and the Promising Researcher Grantees were Dr. Hadeel Halalsheh from KHCC in Jordan and Dr. Hiba El Hajj from the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. KHCC's Hospital Based Health Technology Assessment Program received the 2023 Academic Program Excellence award.

The Award Ceremony was attended by the Award's Board of Directors, which includes leading doctors, researchers, and oncologists from across the world, media figures, partners, and sponsors.