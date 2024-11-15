Sharvari: I Always Wanted To Do Action As An Actor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Sharvari shared that her favourite genre is action and that she is getting to live her dream through“Alpha”.

“I love action as a genre and I binge watch action movies with my sister! So, when I was offered Alpha, I jumped! In my head I always wanted to do action as an actor. So, I'm getting to live my dream,” said the actress, who will be seen starring alongside Alia Bhatt in the film.

She shared that she always believed that action stars have a really fun shooting experience because of all the stunts that they get to do.

“I'm now experiencing this feeling first hand and I have to admit that it's supremely fun but physically so taxing. I'm putting in my 200 percent and I hope people love me in Alpha! I want to become an action star in the near future and so, I'm going for it in Alpha!”

“Alpha” is directed by Shiv Rawail of the blockbuster global streaming series“The Railway Men fame”, which was also produced by YRF. Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy universe is the biggest IP of Indian cinema today.

Recently, Sharvari got a chance to watch the series”Freedom At Midnight”, with the maker Nikkhil Advani, whom the actress said is a“forever fan” of.

Sharvari took to Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse from the preview of the series. In the monochrome picture, Nikkhil' silhouette could be seen with the show playing in the background with a packed audience.

For the caption, she wrote:“Watched #FreedomAtMidnight this evening, alongside @nikkhiladvani Sir.. I'm a forever fan of your work you know that already.. I can't wait to binge watch the show! Big congratulations to the incredible cast & crew! Terrific! @malay-prakash @ayesha_dasgupta @shwvenkat @keyaadvani.”

The show is adapted from Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' historical book of the same name, the show explores the events surrounding India's partition. The trailer of the series was unveiled on November 9 and it began with Clement Attlee, the then Prime Minister of the UK declaring the independence of India.