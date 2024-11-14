Elie Saab Fashion Show Brings Stars To Riyadh

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Lebanese designer Elie Saab brought international stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Céline Dion, and Halle Berry to the stage this Wednesday (13) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The“1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” show marked the designer's 45th birthday, referencing the popular Middle Eastern tales of the 1001 nights. Three hundred designs were showcased.

The presence of singers and actresses Jennifer Lopez and Céline Dion, the Halle Berry, and international celebrities including Camila Cabello, Nancy Ajram, and Amr Diab took guests by surprise. actress Halle Berry stepped on stage wearing the same Saab dress she wore to accept her first Oscar, in 2002. Berry was the first black woman ever to win an Academy Award for Best Actress.

The evening continued with a performance from Lopez, a frequent Saab wearer, followed by a parade of black-and-white dresses adorned with crystals. A tribute to the female figure featured pink and green dresses to the sound of Camila Cabello. Arab culture was up next with performances from the Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram and the Egyptian singer Amr Diab. The event wrapped up with an emotional performance by Céline Dion.

