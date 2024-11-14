Inspiring Change: The Impact Of Covia's Volunteer Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) Giving back is an integral part of Covia's day to day activities. From giving back to our communities to help move people forward and upward, helping neighborhoods rebuild after a disaster, or expanding access to education, we are passionate about working with our local partners.

Recent Highlights include:

Team Member Spotlight: Charlynn Hinson (Emmett, Idaho Plant)

Charlynn recently dedicated her time to volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Boise. This wonderful organization, part of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, provides support to families with sick or injured children, ensuring they can stay together during challenging medical situations. Charlynn and her daughter pitched in by tidying up the pantry and refrigerator, restocking supplies, and preparing for Santa's workshop. They also had the chance to reconnect with Morgan, her daughter's best friend, who has a special connection to RMH after spending six months there with her son. Charlynn expressed,“We shared so many smiles and laughter together. The Boise location is five years old and is always in need of volunteers to help feed guests, clean, and create a welcoming atmosphere for the kids. We were thrilled to contribute to such a fantastic cause. I highly recommend getting involved with your local RMH; it's incredibly rewarding to witness the gratitude and happiness of families during such a tough time. I hope to make volunteering a more regular part of my life when I can.”

Plant Spotlight: Tuscaloosa, AL

Recently, the Tuscaloosa Plant, led by Gina Laney, took part in the Light the Night walk to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The funds raised through this event help LLS provide treatments for patients battling various types of blood cancers. Since 2016, LLS has contributed to over 70% of FDA-approved treatments for blood cancer. This event is particularly meaningful for Gina, as she celebrated being a survivor for 17 and a half years as of April 2007. Additionally, her aunt bravely battled leukemia for almost a year before passing away at the age of 55. The Tuscaloosa Plant achieved an impressive third place in fundraising among more than 20 participating companies and received recognition during the walk. Gina expressed her feelings, saying,“It was truly wonderful to celebrate with our Covia team and witness everyone's glowing lanterns lighting up the night sky, all in support of the mission to end blood cancers. The difference we made for patients and their families before, during, and after treatment is incredibly heartwarming, and we were proud to be part of this remarkable event once again.”

Office Spotlight: Huntersville, North Carolina

For the third year in a row, Covia team members have demonstrated their commitment to Bags of Hope. This organization works to provide weekend meals to school children in the Lake Norman area of North Carolina who are struggling with food insecurity. They're currently serving over 700 children each weekend. Covia employees put together more than 100 bags of food for the kids to take home for the weekend and helped stock supplies for the next group of volunteers. Each bag is filled with healthy options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks.

Office Spotlights: Independence, Ohio

Stars, Stripes, and Links Outing

In October, Covia partnered with The Turn's“Return to Golf” Program and Sand Ridge Golf Club to host the 10th Annual Stars, Stripes & Links Golf Outing. This event provided a day of golf specifically designed for injured combat veterans to enjoy golf as a form of rehabilitation. The event welcomed more than 20 veterans from all five branches of the U.S. military, who participated in a morning of camaraderie and personalized golf instruction, culminating in team play on the course and a luncheon.

Adaptive Playground Support

The Independence Site Committee approved funding to assist Leighton Elementary School, in Aurora, Ohio, in the development of an adaptive playground. Improvements include the We-Go-Round carousel, an inclusive version of a traditional playground element that accommodates children with and without mobility devices. In addition, the traditional mulch has been replaced with a smoother surface that allows wheelchair access throughout the playground. The new area also includes an adaptive two-way zip line that allows children of all abilities to safely enjoy the exhilarating experience of zipping back and forth. These enhancements create a model of inclusivity that the entire community can appreciate.

Scott Tincher, Covia's Director of Tax, and Kristin Lewis, Manager of Community Engagement, were at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and witnessed first-hand the students' first use of the new adaptive playground. Kristin and Scott commented, "It was wonderful to see the impact Covia's support can have on a school, but more importantly, to see the joy and excitement on the faces of all the children as they played together for the first time!"

To learn more about Covia's Positive Social Impact, see our library of topic-specific summary documents.