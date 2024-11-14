Explosion Rocks Residential Neighbourhood In Damascus: At Least 15 People Killed

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Nov 15 (NNN-SANA) – At least 15 civilians have been brutally murdered, in

Israeli Zionist strikes

on residential buildings in Damascus.

“The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan [Heights], targeting residential buildings in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus, and the Qudssaya area in the Damascus countryside, killing 15 innocent people and injuring 16 others,” the said yesterday, adding that, the death toll could rise.

The Israeli Zionist military said, it carried out air strikes targeting several buildings and“command centres” belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

The strikes are a“significant blow” to the Gaza-based group and its operatives, the Zionist army statement says, on Telegram.

In the last few weeks or so, there has been an escalation in Israeli Zionist targeting of infrastructure in Syria.“Certainly, this is the first time in a long while, that Palestinian Islamic Jihad is targeted,” the statement added.

The Israeli regime has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years, but has ramped up such raids since last year's

Oct 7 attack

by Hamas. The regime also launched its continuing assault on Gaza, which has killed at least 43,736 people and wounded 103,370 others, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

Commanders in Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guard based in Syria have been known to reside in Mazzeh, according to residents who fled after recent strikes, that killed some key figures from the groups.– NNN-SANA