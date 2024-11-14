10 Actions Donald Trump Vows To Take On Day One Of His Second Term: Will He Deliver On These Promises?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President Donald , who is now President-elect, has outlined a comprehensive set of actions he intends to take immediately upon returning to the White House. These policies span a variety of issues, from immigration to production, and reflect his core campaign promises. Below are 10 key policies he has committed to implementing on Day One of his second term.

1. Mass deportation of immigrants

One of Trump 's most repeated promises is the launch of a large-scale deportation effort targeting undocumented immigrants . Trump has vowed to initiate the "largest deportation program in American history" on Day One. He plans to use local law enforcement and the National Guard to remove criminal migrants swiftly. This action is intended to remove those he considers to be a threat to public safety from US cities and towns. During a rally in October, Trump detailed his plan to target and deport what he referred to as "bloodthirsty criminals" and restore security to American cities and towns. Speaking last month at his Madison Square Garden rally in New York, Trump said:“On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out. I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible.”